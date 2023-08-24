Fox News Allegedly Calls Security On Don Jr At GOP Debates

Fox News allegedly ordered security to block former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr. and his wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle from the Republican primary post-debate spin room Wednesday night.

Video shows Trump Jr., speaking to reporters, claiming he and Guilfoyle were initially told they could go into the post-debate spin room before backtracking. Trump Jr., says a security guard on the scene was instructed by Fox News not to let the couple in.

“Fox News is trying to censor and silence Trump supporters to protect their hand-picked establishment candidates,” Trump Jr., tweeted. “That’s a big reason why their ratings are dying, while my father’s interview with Tucker Carlson is already at 93 million views!!!”

Trump Jr., added this was proof that the debate would have been a “set-up” for his father had he shown up to the debate.

“This is no different from what we see from the Democrats.”