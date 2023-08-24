Dem Governor Begs Biden For Help As State Shoulders Burden Of Border Crisis

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is begging President Joe Biden for help as her state suffers from a migrant crisis, she said Thursday.

Hochul is asking the Biden administration for expedited work permits for migrants in the city, additional funds to help them go to school, help erecting more shelters, reimbursements for deploying the national guard and payment for future costs of the deployments, she announced. The state has had to care for roughly 100,000 migrants thus far after Republican governors began busing migrants into the city, overwhelming shelter space and local resources. (RELATED: Bipartisan Group Of Lawmakers Pressure DOJ For Answers On Illegal Chinese Marijuana Grows Exposed By DCNF)

Over the past year, New York State has taken major action, including committing $1.5 billion, to address the asylum seeker crisis. But this crisis shows no signs of abating. Join me live as I lay out the path forward: https://t.co/U0IgOUlHXo — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 24, 2023

“This crisis is not slowing down. That’s why today, I sent a formal request to the @WhiteHouse to take a series of actions to support the more than 100,000 asylum seekers in New York,” Hochul said in a tweet Thursday.

The White House blamed Congress for New York’s migrant crisis in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Without Congressional action, this Administration has been working to build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system and has worked to identify ways to improve efficiencies and maximize the resources the federal government can provide to communities across the country to support the flow of migrants,” the White House spokesperson told the DCNF.

Migrants seeking asylum must wait 150 days to apply for a work permit and another 30 days to receive one, a Biden administration official told the DCNF, adding that the White House is preparing an additional $100 million in aid for New York in the weeks to come.

The White House has been reportedly apprehensive to expedite work permits for the migrants in New York, fearing the move could encourage more border crossings.

Still, New York’s Department of Labor also launched a database to help migrants find jobs so that they can begin working as soon as they get their work permits, Hochul said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.