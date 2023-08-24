Queen’s ‘Fat-Bottom Girls’ Gets Canceled

Queen’s infamous song “Fat-Bottomed Girls” was left off the group’s Greatest Hits collection in an effort to appeal to younger audiences, per The Federalist.

If we’re trying to appeal to younger audiences, I don’t think removing Fat Bottomed Girls is where you start. We should start by removing rap songs that talk about murdering and assaulting women, or maybe Cardi B’s song “WAP.”

I’m also confused because I was reliably informed by Lizzo and Meghan Trainor that having a big booty and being body-positive is a good thing. So why is a song that celebrates women with large butts problematic?

This is wildly hypocritical of the music industry.

