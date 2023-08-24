Mom Sues School That Allegedly Hid Her Daughter’s Gender Identity, Led To Her Trafficking And Sexual Abuse

Michele Blair, the mother of a teenage girl who briefly identified as a boy, is suing the school board, school superintendent and multiple school counselors after her daughter’s school concealed the girl’s gender transition from her.

Sage’s story was the impetus for a Virginia bill that would have required schools to notify parents their child socially transitioned to another gender. “Sage’s Law” would also have prohibited teachers from hiding that transition and would have clarified that “misgendering” does not qualify as child abuse. State Democrats defeated the bill in Feb. 2023.

Sage’s parents were accused of “child abuse” due to concerns that they would “misgender” their teenage daughter. (RELATED: Pivotal Parental Rights Bill To Face An Uphill Battle In The Virginia Senate)

Sage was repeatedly assaulted and raped as she was allowed to use the boy’s bathroom without her parent’s knowledge, Blair said in her testimony supporting the bill. At the time, Sage was identifying as a boy named “Draco.”

“She’d been jacked up against the wall by a group of boys, she was crying, terrified. I said just stay home, we’ll figure it out,” Michele said during a hearing on Sage’s Law in January. “That was my last conversation with Sage for five months. The night she ran, she went with a young friend she met online. She left a note saying she was scared of what would happen if she stayed.”

Sage was then trafficked from Washington DC to Baltimore, and raped and drugged by multiple men including a registered sex offender.

BREAKING: Every single Democrat in the Virginia House of Representatives just voted against “Sage’s Law,” which makes it illegal for teachers to change a student’s gender without parental consent.https://t.co/fa7aasiJCK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 7, 2023

During a courtroom battle for custody, attorneys rebuked Sage’s father for using female pronouns to refer to Sage. Sage’s mother was also reprimanded for saying her daughter had undergone “trauma.”

“For over two months [the judge] withheld custody. He housed Sage in the male quarters of a children’s home,” Michele testified. “Sage told me she was the only girl, and repeatedly assaulted. She was given street drugs by the other kids.”