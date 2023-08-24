Security Dog Alerts To Possible Explosives Outside Department Of Energy, Police Lock Down Area: REPORT

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) locked down a block in Germantown, Maryland, after a security dog alerted officers to possible explosives, according to a local report and an announcement from police.

A security dog belonging to a private security guard employed by the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Germantown campus alerted the guard to possible explosives inside a vehicle at around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to FOX5. The dog specifically discovered the possible threat at a DOE checkpoint.

MCDP tweeted around the same time, saying the “19900 block of Germantown Rd” was closed due to an investigation.

“TRAFFIC ADVISORY,” MCDP wrote. “The entrance to the Department of Energy in the 19900 block of Germantown Rd. is closed as the result of an investigation by the Federal Protective Services.”

MCDP suggested people driving in the area should “seek an alternate route” and said they should “expect significant delays.”

The investigation would be continuing off-site, the police department said at roughly 11 a.m., according to FOX5. The DOE campus was reopened around the same time, according to a separate MCDP statement. There were no injuries reported.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services and Federal Protective Service for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.