‘Come Home’: Mother Of US Soldier Detained In North Korea Speaks Out On Son’s Absence

The mother of the U.S. soldier who fled into North Korea said her son has “so many reasons to come home,” despite claims from state media that he was seeking refuge from the U.S., the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

North Korea confirmed last week that U.S. Army private Travis King had been detained after bolting across the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) while with a tour group in South Korea in July. King’s mother, Claudine Gates, said she “can’t see” why King would want to stay in North Korea as he was “proud to be an American,” during an interview with the AP. (RELATED: ‘Conversation’ Started With North Korea Over Fate Of US Soldier, UN Says)

“I just can’t see him ever wanting to just stay in Korea when he has family in America. He has so many reasons to come home,” Gates said.

State-run media outlets claimed last week that King fled to North Korea because he was “disillusioned at the unequal American society,” and was seeking refuge from “racial discrimination within the U.S. Army.” The U.S. government could not verify the claims and warned reporters to “consider the source,” according to the AP.

Gates said she was doubtful that her son would flee for such reasons, the AP reported.

“My son, he was proud to be American. He’s not even a racist type of person. That’s why I can’t see him saying that,” she said, also noting she “was kind of told that he said a little something like that to his uncles” and that “their approach with him was a little different than me. I’m mom.”

North Korea has said U.S. soldier Travis King entered the country last month due to mistreatment and racism within the army, Pyongyang’s first public comments on the issue as diplomats work to secure his safe release. pic.twitter.com/plOUWNnqGW — Forbes (@Forbes) August 16, 2023

King sent “bizarre” and “out of character” texts months before his disappearance, according to a representative for King’s family who previously spoke to the Daily Caller News Foundation. Gates noted that her son became less communicative with the family after his arrest in South Korea on assault charges.

King spent two months in a South Korean prison before his planned flight back to the U.S., where he would’ve faced discipline and potential discharge from the military for his actions, according to the AP. Instead of boarding his flight home, King joined a tour group near the DMZ and suddenly bolted across the border while laughing, with one onlooker describing his behavior as “a bad joke.”

Gates said she remains puzzled by King’s disappearance, but hopes her son will return home regardless, according to the AP.

“I’m not mad at you, Travis. I just want you to come home,” Gates said. “He has a whole life ahead of him. He’s still a young man. I just want my baby home.”

