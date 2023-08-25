Man Faces Federal Charges After Allegedly Wandering Off-Trail At National Park While Drunk, Suffering Thermal Burns

A Michigan man faces criminal charges after allegedly wandering in a Yellowstone National Park thermal area while being under the influence, according to a District of Wyoming press release.

Jason D. Wicks, 49, faces charges of off-trail travel and being under the influence of “alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others,” according to the press release.

Wicks was arraigned in federal court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Wyoming said. He is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks until the charges are resolved.

Michigan Man Sustains Thermal Burns in Yellowstone National Park https://t.co/4wQSJInz4O — US Attorney-Wyoming (@usaowy) August 24, 2023

The man suffered from thermal burns to his foot during the incident, Lori Hogan, the DA’s office spokesperson, told CNN. The incident remains under investigation, and a trial date has not been set. (RELATED: Park Officials Seek Man Who Allegedly Keeps Jumping Out Of Car And Harassing Bears At Yellowstone)

“Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations. Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs,” the National Park Service says on its website.

There have been numerous visitor incidents reported at Yellowstone Park in the summer of 2023.

Authorities found the remains of a woman following an apparent bear encounter on July 24 on the Buttermilk Trail of West Yellowstone, according to a statement from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

A bison almost attacked a tourist in Yellowstone National Park in May. A video shared on social media by Russ Bjorn showed the woman reaching out to pet the animal who quickly charged at her.

The Instagram page TouronsOfYellowstone has shared numerous videos of people getting too close to the huge animals.

“Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” according to the National Park Service website. “Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. Always stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from bison.”