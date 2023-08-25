Meet The Pro-Gun ‘Pansexual’ Witch Who’s Running For President

Brittany Jones, a pro-gun “pansexual” witch and veteran from Oregon is running for president as an independent candidate.

“Elect the first witch president. Biden could stop the genocide happening in our country today; but he’s not, because he doesn’t care! I’m not for restricting the type of gun you can own. I am for common sense gun laws,” the captions on a video posted to Jones’ TikTok account read.

On 2024 campaign site, Jones writes that she “strongly believe[s] in protecting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens while also addressing the issue of gun violence in America.” In addition to the Second Amendment, Jones’ campaign site features pages outlining her positions on immigration, human rights, homelessness and government transparency and accountability.

Jones also claims to be a “vocal advocate for the separation of church and state, a principle that she believes is essential to ensure religious freedom for all Americans and her own community as a Pagan.” (RELATED: Transgender Psychologist Rips Into US Medical Establishment For Transitioning Kids)

“Brittany’s platform also focuses on promoting social justice and equality for all Americans. She believes in investing in renewable energy, creating a fair tax system, strengthening and expanding indigenous treaties, and improving the quality of education for everyone,” the campaign site’s “About” page reads. The bio also describes Jones as “a pansexual individual married to a woman.”