Pro-Life Orgs Blast Biden’s $25 Million Abortion Ad Calling Republicans ‘Extreme’ After He Flipped To ‘Radical’ Stance

Pro-life groups have reacted to the news that President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has launched a $25 million ad campaign in statements provided to the Daily Caller on Friday.

The campaign ad was launched after the Republican primary debate, where the candidates’ stances on abortion were a recurring issue. The ad features Republican candidates from Donald Trump to Ron DeSantis to Tim Scott touting their pro-life records and calling for bans on abortion.

“As long as they are in office, decisions about your body will be made by you, not by them,” the ad’s narrator says about Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. (RELATED: California GOP Floats Removing Opposition To Abortion, Same-Sex Marriage From Party Platform: REPORT)

The Catholic advocacy group Catholic Vote blasted the Biden campaign for claiming that Republicans are the ones that are extreme. Biden has promised to sign the Women’s Health Protection Act, which legalizes abortion in all 50 states up to the point of “fetal viability.” Medical consensus on when viability begins remains elusive, with some, such as chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and Southwest Missouri Dr. Colleen McNicholas, saying it is “no particular gestational age.”

“There are some pregnancies in which the fetus will never be viable,” Dr. Colleen McNicholas said during Congressional testimony in 2019. “My practice includes the provision of abortion up until the point of viability.”

“A ‘Catholic’ president supports destroying innocent lives for any reason, at any time, paid for by taxpayers,” Catholic Vote said. “Zero restrictions includes late term abortions, aborting babies that feel pain, even killing babies that survive an abortion. Women deserve better than to be used as pawns in a political campaign.”

Here is Jen Psaki pushing for support for the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” which would have legalized abortion in America up until the moment of birth. https://t.co/018Ezc3dFb pic.twitter.com/IRKKs4fCzb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2023

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life advocacy group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, pointed out in a statement provided to the Caller that while Biden used to champion some limitations on abortion, the Democrat party has moved further left on the issue. Decades ago, Biden voted against a bill that allowed Medicaid to fund abortions. Biden also voted in 1983 to prohibit federal workers from using their health insurance to pay for abortions.

“President Biden is spending millions of dollars on campaign ads attacking his GOP opponents on abortion. In reality, Democrats hope to distract voters from their own extremism,” Dannenfelser said.

“Biden used to embrace commonsense limits on abortion based on science,” Dannenfelser added. “Now he and his party are fully in lock step with the radical abortion lobby position of abortion on demand any time for any reason, paid for by the taxpayer. Today’s Democrats even block protections for babies born alive in failed abortions, knowing their media allies will run cover. That is unacceptable. Everyone should be asking where the Democrats draw the line – is it 38, 39 weeks? Americans deserve to know where all candidates stand.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wrote, “No one supports abortion up until birth,” in a Wednesday tweet, despite multiple instance of Democrats supporting just that. Former Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he would support leaving a baby who had already born after a botched abortion to die while a “discussion” ensued between the doctor and the baby’s mother about whether to keep the baby alive. Democrats blocked a bill which would have prohibited the murder of babies who survived abortion in 2019.