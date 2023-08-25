‘Sorry … Mr. President’: Hawaiian Business Torches Biden’s Wildfire Response With Viral Marquis Message

A rental business in Hawaii slammed President Joe Biden over his comments in Lahaina, Hawaii, Monday, where he told a story of a small kitchen fire at his house.

Hawaiian Rent-All in Honolulu, Hawaii, known for its clever signs, arranged letters on its storefront sign to send Biden a message in response to the story he told residents. At least 1100 people are unaccounted for and 115 have died as a result of the fires, according to The Guardian.

“Sorry you almost lost your ’67 Corvette in a fire, Mr. President,” the sign said. “Maui strong!”

“Genuine sympathy is better than contrived empathy,” the business wrote in the post of the photo of the sign. “It’s not always about you Mr. President.”

While speaking to residents in the Lahaina Civic Center, Biden expressed he didn’t “want to compare difficulties” but that he and his wife Jill Biden knew “what it’s like to lose a home.” (RELATED: White House Spins Up Excuse For Biden’s Infamous Maui Moment Nearly Two Weeks Later)

“Years ago, now 15 years ago, I was in Washington, doing Meet The Press. It was a sunny Sunday. And lightning struck at home … to make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette and my cat,” Biden told the crowd.

Biden’s story was in reference to a lightning storm that struck his Delaware home in New Castle County, causing a fire firefighters were able to contain to the kitchen, according to The Associated Press (AP).