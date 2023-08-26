Tucker Blasts ‘Disgusting’ Behavior Of US Ambassador In Budapest Speech

Tucker Carlson criticized the behavior of the U.S. Ambassador to Hungary, David Pressman, in a speech Friday at MCC Feszt in Budapest.

The world is realigning at high speed, and turning against the United States. But the Biden Administration is spending its time harassing one of our last sincere allies in Europe, Hungary, for the crime of being too Christian. Watch. (Tucker’s Speech in Budapest) pic.twitter.com/yppDft6YIi — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 26, 2023

The former Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder told a Hungarian audience that Pressman’s behavior was “disgusting” and “inexcusable” in a 27-minute video posted on his Twitter account.

“The world is realigning at high speed, and turning against the United States. But the Biden Administration is spending its time harassing one of our last sincere allies in Europe, Hungary, for the crime of being too Christian,” Carlson said. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson’s Interview With Trump Tramples GOP Primary Debate Ratings)

Carlson, who was visiting Hungary for the second time, said that Pressman “hates Hungary” and emphasized that “they hate it not because of what it’s done, but because it is “one of the last countries that identifies as a nation built on Christian precepts.”

Carlson compared Hungary to “America circa 1985.” He characterized its population as “people [who] disagree, but they’re not on the verge of shooting each other.”

“This is not an expansionist power. This is not a power that’s crushing weaker nations with sanctions. This is not a power that’s exporting something ugly to the rest of the world,” Carlson said. “This is a country concerned with its own safety and prosperity. That’s — in the words that you used to hear a lot in the United States — a country that’s minding its own business.”

Carlson said that United States policymakers “hate Russia” because it is also a Christian country. He clarified that he is “not a fan of Russia,” joking that he “wouldn’t admit it to a Hungarian audience” if he was.

“When I hear Orbán described as a Putin suck-up, I think, ‘really?'” Carlson said. “That image of Orbán being pushed against a police car with a baton to his neck by Soviet-backed policemen comes to mind. Yeah, he’s probably not pro-Russia. Just guessing.”

Carlson is set to release an interview with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on his Twitter account.