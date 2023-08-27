Crowd Erupts As Beauty Pageant Winner Gives Pro-Family Response To Judge’s Question

Beauty pageant winner Hannah Neeleman gave a pro-family response to a judge’s question at the Mrs. American contest Friday.

Neeleman, who is known online as “Ballerina Farm,” is a mother of seven and a farmer in Kamas, Utah. Her business sells farm-grown meat, kitchen supplies and her popular sourdough starters. The 33-year-old’s Instagram account is popular for promoting a traditional agrarian lifestyle.

“When have you felt most empowered?” a judge asked Neeleman onstage. (RELATED: Biological Man Wins ‘Miss Netherlands’ Beauty Pageant Competition)

“I have felt this feeling seven times now as I bring these sacred souls to the earth,” Neeleman responded. “After I hold that newborn baby in my arms, the feeling of motherhood and bringing them to the earth is the most empowering feeling I have ever felt.”

Neeleman, who was competing as Mrs. South Dakota, won the national competition Friday, and is expected to compete in Mrs. World 2023. She follows last year’s Mrs. American winner Krisdee Clark of South Carolina.

Mandy Fave of Minnesota and Jayme Perryman of Idaho took second and third place. Sharelle Mendenhall of Nevada, Katheryn Clatterbaugh of North Carolina and AnnMarie Gutierrez of Texas also came in the Top 6 finalists.

Neeleman is the former Miss New York City and a Julliard School graduate ballerina.