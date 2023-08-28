Archaeologists Discover Remains Of 3,000-Year-Old Priest

Archaeologists in Peru have unearthed the tomb of a 3,000-year-old priest, and he was possibly an elite character.

The discovery was called the “Priest of Pacopampa” in reference to the archeological site where the tomb and priest’s remains were found, according to a press release from Peru’s Ministry of Culture. The priest’s remains were reportedly discovered buried beneath “six layers” of ash and black earth mixture, along with decorative ceramic bowls and seals along the upper edges of the tomb. This indicates ancient ritual body paint was used on the priest, something for people of elite standing, according to Reuters.

“Though this person is a man, the associations are very peculiar,” Yuji Seki, the project’s leader, said. “I think this was a leader in his time.”

Archaeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb which they believe might have honored an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago. https://t.co/CtKCySGeOU — CNN (@CNN) August 28, 2023

Seki explained the tomb’s large size of roughly 2.2 yards and three feet deep was odd, Reuters noted. Additionally, archaeologists reportedly discovered the priest lying face down, feet crossed, with half of his body extended. (RELATED: Archaeologists Discover Tomb Of Ancient Mercenary, What They Found Is Bizarre)

Researchers from the Pacopampa Archaeological Project have reportedly been working on the archaeological site since 2005. They have discovered other tombs in the process, like “Lady of Pacopampa” and “Priests of the Serpent Jaguar of Pacopampa.” The tomb of the 3,000-year-old priest is believed to be older than the two tombs discovered in 2009 and 2015, according to the outlet.