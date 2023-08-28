Police Investigating Reports Of Sexual Assaults At Daycare

Multiple reports of juvenile sexual assault at a daycare in Maryland emerged in July, according to local police.

The incidents occurred from 2014 to 2015 at an address in Annapolis “previously used as an unlicensed daycare run by a woman known as Betty,” a statement from the Annapolis Police Department read.

“Betty had been babysitting children there for approximately 16 years, from 2003-2019,” the statement continued. (RELATED: Day Care Workers Who Terrified Children With Scary Masks Get Child-Abuse Charges)

One of the juvenile victims was allegedly assaulted in 2013, per the police department.

Police arrested Roberto Medina in connection with the assaults, the department said. Medina was “charged with multiple sex offenses, including First Degree Rape, Second Degree Rape, Third Degree Sex Offense, Fourth Degree Sex Offense and Second Degree Assault,” per the press release.

The police called on the public for more information regarding the daycare and Betty.

Similarly, Kimberly Henretty, 59, pled guilty July 18 to abuse and neglect of children as well as running an unlicensed daycare in James City County, Virginia, according to James City County police. The charges are connected to the death of a 4-month-old infant in Henretty’s unlicensed private childcare center, police said.

The child reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Sudden Unexplained Infant Death Syndrome (SUIDS) was the cause of death, according to authorities.