Florida Officials Issue Warning Over ‘Potentially Widespread Fuel Contamination’ Ahead Of Storm Idalia’s Arrival

Florida officials warned residents about a “potentially widespread fuel contamination” ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s arrival.

Drivers who may have purchased gas after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at gas stations that receive fuel from Citgo through the Port of Tampa have an increased “likelihood” of their fuel being contaminated, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).

“The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has identified a potentially widespread fuel contamination caused by human error at the Port of Tampa,” the FDACS said in the statement, listing about 30 gas stations that have been affected by the fuel contamination.

BREAKING 🚨 People who recently bought gas at Tampa Bay-area gas stations may have contaminated fuel, Florida officials warn. https://t.co/qbaotpGPHn — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) August 27, 2023

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Sunday at a press conference that it was “just human error,” and added that diesel had been put “in tanks that were supposed to be regular gas,” according to The New York Times. (RELATED: ‘The Moment To Prepare Is Now!’: Hurricane And Tropical Storm Warnings Issued Throughout Southeastern US)

“Contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential of causing engine damage or affecting operability,” the FDACS warned. “Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleaned. Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan fuel will once again be safe for purchase.”

Several Florida counties have issued evacuation orders ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s landfall, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. The National Hurricane Center announced that the storm is expected to become a “dangerous major hurricane” before its landfall early Wednesday.