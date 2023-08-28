Top GOP Rep To Help Throw $100 Million Into Home State To Defend Swing Districts In 2024: REPORT

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York is helping allocate an estimated $100 million to help defend swing districts in her home state ahead of the 2024 election, Politico reported Monday.

Stefanik, the chair of the House Republican Conference, previously attended a fundraiser in the Hamptons with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, where she shared a long list of donors with the state party, according to Politico. The congresswoman, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the Republican National Committee (RNC) and several political action committees (PACs) are working together to fund advertising and potential legal challenges of vulnerable GOP incumbents.

“It’s a guerilla warfare mentality,” an adviser close to Stefanik, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about the fundraising efforts, told Politico. (RELATED: ‘She’s Got More Balls’: Trump Could Be Eyeing This Woman For VP)

New York Republicans face potential redistricting that will appear before the state Supreme Court this November, where Albany Democrats are believed to redraw lines in their favor, according to Politico.

The congresswoman has already helped raise $150,000 for freshman GOP Reps. Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Anthony D’Esposito and Brandon Williams of New York, according to Politico. Republicans are also hoping to unseat Democratic freshman Rep. Pat Ryan in the state’s 18th District, who won the seat in a special election last year.

“I’ve been underestimated from the beginning,” Stefanik told Politico last Wednesday in an interview. “That’s been a trend my entire time in Congress.”

Stefanik, an ally of former President Donald Trump, first secured her seat in 2014 when she overwhelmingly beat the Democratic opponent, according to Ballotpedia. The congresswoman has won four additional terms, and was elected chairwoman of the House Republican Conference in 2021.

Trump is potentially considering Stefanik as a potential running-mate for 2024, as she defended him during the impeachment proceedings and the late March indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and was the first member of Republican leadership to endorse the former president for 2024.

Stefanik and the RNC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. The NRCC pointed the DCNF toward the congresswoman’s team.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.