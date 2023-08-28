Former GOP Mayoral Candidate Arrested After New Yorkers Clash During Protest Over Migrant Crisis

Authorities arrested former Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa Sunday during a protest in New York City over the migrant crisis, according to ABC7 New York.

The Sunday protest occurred outside of Democratic Mayor Eric Adams’ residence at Gracie Mansion, according to ABC 7. Sliwa, who is also the leader of the Guardian Angels, demanded that Adams fulfill his June promise to house migrants at his home. (RELATED: Bipartisan Group Of Lawmakers Pressure DOJ For Answers On Illegal Chinese Marijuana Grows Exposed By DCNF)

However, after making the previous offer, Adams said it was merely “symbolic.”

“The next day he flipped his script and said he can’t do that. Who told you you can’t do that? You’re the mayor,” Sliwa said, according to ABC7.

#Breakingnews @CurtisSliwa and two senior citizens were just arrested at Gracie Manson in an act of civil disobedience .

🎥 by @LeeroyPress

For licensing email viralnewsnyc@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/l3WsG2MsVJ — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 27, 2023

The city has cared for roughly 100,000 migrants and has continued to open new shelters. In recent weeks, New Yorkers have increasingly taken to the streets to voice their opposition to migrants taking over public spaces.

“This is not left or right politics. This is a crisis that we have on our hands. This is why we’re here. To raise awareness,” protester Angel Perez said, according to ABC7.

“We’re all for legal migration. We all came from somewhere. But this is unacceptable,” local resident Ted Bourniaz said, according to ABC7.

A counterprotest formed, where individuals stomped on stolen flags, according to ABC7.

