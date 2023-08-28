FEMA Holds Diversity Training Amid Hawaii Wildfire Disaster

More than 1,000 Hawaiians remain missing and do you know what FEMA is doing right now? Holding an employee training on white supremacy, according to the Free Beacon.

Amid this horrific American tragedy, our federal agency that’s supposed to deal with this crisis is mandating a three-hour training for employees about diversity and inclusion. It was required by FEMA that some employees complete this training between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28.

I can’t think of anything more 2023 than the federal government picking diversity training over the suffering of the American people.

