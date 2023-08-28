Republicans have spent the past several days cheering Donald Trump’s mug shot as a symbol of resistance against the Democratic party’s descent into utter tyranny. While Democrats have never looked worse, the Republican party has the opportunity to create a stark contrast. Republican presidential hopefuls should pledge to pardon Hunter Biden on all charges and show they are the ones who really care about uniting the country.
The Next GOP President Should Immediately Pardon Hunter Biden
ANALYSIS
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Gage Klipper Contributor
Font Size: