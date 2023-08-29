Airline To Introduce Adult-Only Section On Planes

An airline is seeking to introduce an “only adult zone” on select flights in an effort to remove disruptions for people traveling without children.

Corendon Airlines, a Turkish airline will begin offering adult-only sections starting Nov. 3 on flights between Amsterdam, Netherlands, and the island of Curacao, according to the airline’s press release. The section will be available for passengers over 16 years old.

“This zone in the aircraft is intended for travelers traveling without children and for business travelers who want to work in a quiet environment,” the airline said.

Adult-only zones will be placed in the “front section” of the plane and will consist “of nine XL seats with extra legroom” along with 93 standard seats, according to the airline. (RELATED: Biden Pushes Airlines To Reimburse Delayed Flights With Meals, Hotels)

“The introduction of the Only Adult zone also has a positive effect for parents with children,” the airline highlighted. “They don’t have to worry as much about possible reactions from fellow passengers if their child is a bit busier or cries.”

Passengers who are interested in purchasing a seat in the adult-only zone will have to pay an additional fee of 45 euros, or roughly $49 for a single journey, while extra-large seats will cost 100 euros, or roughly $109, according to the airline.

Other airlines such as Scoot Airlines, a low-budget Singaporean airline, have similar seating for adults who wish to travel without disturbances from children.