Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products Expands Nationwide Eye Drop Recall Over ‘Bacterial And Fungal Contamination’

Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products issued a voluntary nationwide recall for four types of products, which could possibly be contaminated by bacteria and fungi, according to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) announcement.

The company said it was recalling its 5% MSM eye drops, its 15% Solution, Dr. Berne’s Organic Castor Oil Eye Drops, as well as Dr. Berne’s MSM 15% Mist Solution.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Dr. Berne’s is recalling all other lots of the 5% and 15% strengths of MSM Solution and all lots of Dr. Berne’s Organic Castor Oil Eye Drops and Dr. Berne’s MSM MIST 15% Solution,” the announcement said.

“FDA analysis has found one lot (lot 6786) of Dr. Berne’s MSM DROPS 5% Solution to fail sterility with both bacterial and fungal contamination found in the product,” the FDA said. (RELATED: FDA Expands Eye Drop Recall As Bacteria Outbreak Continues)

To date, only two incidents of people having “adverse events” related to the recall have been reported, according to the announcement.

The FDA warned using contaminated eye drop solutions can “result in minor to serious vision-threatening infection,” which has the possibility of progressing into a life-threatening infection.

In February, the FDA announced a recall of EzriCare Artificial Tears after the eye drops were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections.