Drag Queen Advocate Twerks In Courtroom During Testimony On Law Banning Drag For Kids

Richard Montez, the owner of a business that organizes drag performances, twerked in a courtroom during testimony for a lawsuit over Senate Bill 12 in Texas.

The legislation in question bans sexualized performances in front of children, including drag shows. A group of drag performers have sued the state, alleging the bill violates their free speech rights. The law bans, “The exhibition or representation, actual, or simulated, of sexual acts, including vaginal sex, anal sex, and masturbation” in front of children.

“Our shows and businesses have the responsibility to stand up for the freedom of speech of marginalized communities,” Montez said, according to The Texas Tribune. (RELATED: Ne-Yo Apologizes For Asking Why It’s A ‘Good Idea’ To Let Kids Pick Their Gender)

Montez reportedly argued the law would end up banning “twerking,” which he described as culturally important to African Americans. Montez said twerking could be interpreted as “prurient sexual interests” mentioned in the law, per The Texas Tribune.

TODAY: We’re in court to block Texas’ drag ban, Senate Bill 12, from taking effect September 1. This is yet another attempt by certain politicians to push LGBTQIA+ Texans out of public life. But we’re not going anywhere — and neither is drag. pic.twitter.com/56Ok27m8O6 — ACLU of Texas (@ACLUTx) August 28, 2023

Johnathan Stone, an assistant attorney general in Texas, asked Montez to demonstrate twerking, which he did.

Senate Bill 12 is scheduled to go into effect Friday, but plaintiffs, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), are seeking an injunction on the law before then. The lawsuit alleges the bill is too broad in its descriptions of sexually explicit performances, and could threaten, “the livelihood and free expression of many Texans.”

“The Texas Drag Ban is stunningly broad in scope and will chill entire genres of free expression in our state,” Brian Klosterboer, attorney at the ACLU’s Texas chapter, told The Associated Press.