Karine Jean Pierre: Men Annihilating Women In Sports Is A ‘Complicated Issue’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that men annihilating women in sports is a “complicated issue.”

Fox News’ Hillary Vaughn questioned Jean-Pierre on whether President Joe Biden agrees men dominating and putting women at physical risk is a women’s rights issue.

“Look, and again, we’ve talked about this multiple times. It’s a complicated issue and there are a wide range of views on this,” the press secretary answered. “The Department of Education proposed a rule, as you know, that gives schools the flexibility to establish their own athletics policies and so while establishing guardrails to prevent discrimination against transgender kids and that is something that is incredibly important, that the president wants to make sure that we also do that as well.”

“But he has granddaughters. Does he care that girls are allowed to compete in sports without fear of injury, does he think it’s fair for girls to have to compete against biological males?” Vaughn asked. (RELATED: ‘What About Us?’: Riley Gaines Hits Back At Democrat Senator Defending Men Entering Women’s Locker Rooms)

“I just answered the question,” Jean-Pierre responded. “It is a complicated issue. It is truly a complicated issue with a wide range of views, a wide range of views. There is no yes or no answer to this. It is complicated. There is a rule that the Department of Education has put forward and we’re gonna let that process move forward and it is again, we want to make sure that while we establish guardrails with this rule, that we also prevent discrimination as well against transgender kids. But again, a complicated issue with a wide range of views and we respect that.”

The Department of Education released a proposal earlier this year to ensure that Title IX protects men who identify as women. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said during a May interview that Title IX must allow male athletes to compete against women to protect students from “elected bullies.”

Female athletes have decried having to compete against males identifying as women in sports after consistently losing to their male competitors due to biological differences. Many women across the U.S. have also suffered from injuries caused by male athletes.

A North Carolina high school volleyball player said in April she suffered from a long-term concussion and neck injury after a male athlete spiked the ball and hit her in the face, according to Fox News. Three players on a high school rugby team were also injured after being slammed by a male competitor in April 2022, the Washington Examiner reported.