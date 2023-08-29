‘Yellowstone’ Star Predicts Horrific Death In Final Episodes

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly seems pretty convinced at least one of the show’s biggest characters will die before the final titles roll.

“Yellowstone” was supposed to conclude at some point starting in November. But thanks to ongoing strikes in Hollywood and rising tension between co-creator Taylor Sheridan and lead star Kevin Costner, there is no telling when the final episodes will film, let alone get onto television.

“Beth is haunted by her past. She has a lot of regrets and she has a lot of secrets that he doesn’t know … There is something that is under the surface that will one day, I’m sure, come, and she’s probably certain that she will lose him,” Reilly said in the Blu-ray commentary for the first half of season five, according to Yahoo.

REVIEW: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Is A Heart-Pounding Adrenaline Rush From Start To Finish | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ What is your favorite Taylor Sheridan show so far? “Yellowstone,” “1883,” “Tulsa King,” or something else? https://t.co/52Nuo3dFkR — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) July 21, 2023

Losing Rip would be the most devastating way for the series to end. He’s the only character that started off incredible, stayed pretty amazing and hasn’t given us any bullshit. Rip should be the one to take over running the Yellowstone-Dutton Ranch.

But as we all know, Sheridan has a bit of a thing for killing off the most beloved characters, as much as he kills off the assholes. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Execs Hated Beth Dutton. We Bet We Know Why)

I wouldn’t be surprised if both Rip and Beth die. Former Daily Caller legend David Hookstead suggested Beth might die, leaving Rip devastated, having lost everything in his childhood and now everything as an adult. I hope Hooks is wrong, but he rarely is.