EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Weber, House Republicans Introduce Legislation Banning Offshore Abortion

Texas Republican Rep. Randy Weber and a group of House Republicans introduced legislation Tuesday that would ban offshore abortions after reports emerged of a company charging patients thousands of dollars to abort their babies in federal waters.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the bill, which is titled the Ban Offshore Abortion Tourism (BOAT) Act. The bill would specifically prohibit abortions in maritime jurisdictions and hold providers accountable who perform these abortions or attempt to with fines and jail time.

The bill would also allow any women who sought their services to seek relief from the company in the proper federal district court.

“Abortion boats should never float in federal waters. These offshore ‘clinics’ exploit a legal loophole by performing abortions in maritime jurisdiction to evade state laws and endanger both women and the unborn,” Weber told the Caller before introducing the bill.

The legislation comes after several reports drew attention to a Galveston, Texas, company called “Abort Offshore” that performs offshore abortions for around $1,500-2,000. (RELATED: CNN Promotes Overseas Abortion Pill Scheme)

In Texas, federal waters begin nine nautical miles (about 10.35 regular miles) from shore and extend to 200 nautical miles (around 230 regular miles) from shore.

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“This practice is morally and ethically reprehensible. As the Left pushes radical and unsafe workarounds, I will continue to fight for women’s safety and protect the sanctity of life. It’s our responsibility to stand against such practices and provide proper legal protection for both the vulnerable women and the unborn,” Weber told the Caller. (RELATED: Nearly One Year After Dobbs, Half The Country Now Bans Abortions By 12 Weeks)

Weber was joined by 10 cosponsors: Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs of Arizona, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, Roger Williams and Brian Babin of Texas, Mary Miller of Illinois, Greg Steube of Florida, Alex Mooney of West Virginia, Clay Higgins of Louisiana, and Harriet Hageman of Wyoming.