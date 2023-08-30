Bearded Man Files Discrimination Complaint After Walmart Employee Allegedly Questions His Presence In Ladies’ Restroom

A transgender customer who uses “he/they” pronouns filed a discrimination complaint against a Walmart in Montreal, Canada, after an employee allegedly questioned him for using the women’s restroom.

The customer, Seth Day, who has a beard and appears masculine, told CTV News he doesn’t “identify as a man or woman, sort of somewhere in between,” according to a report published Monday.

Day said he needed to use the bathroom during an Aug. 25 shopping trip, so he went into the women’s restroom. An unnamed employee then allegedly confronted Day after he emerged from women’s bathroom. The employee, who Day said was an assistant manager, repeatedly asked Day what his sex was and told him he’d made other customers uncomfortable by using the women’s restroom, CTV reported. (RELATED: Mom Sues School That Allegedly Hid Her Daughter’s Gender Transition, Provided Chest Binders)

“To which I responded that there was no gender-neutral bathroom or family bathroom,” Day said. “What bathroom am I supposed to use, then? What about my comfort as a client?”

A Walmart store in Montreal 🇨🇦 has been hit by a human rights complaint by a transgender customer after they were questioned by staff for using the women’s restroom. The trans customer who is a biological man with a beard has filed a discrimination complaint with the Quebec… pic.twitter.com/yjYoYlt9XX — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 30, 2023

“It was really traumatic and stressful, being treated so unkindly,” Day continued.

Day has since filed a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission, alleging the employee “act[ed] like trans people are less than.”

Walmart Canada did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment by the time of publication.

The Canadian Human Rights Act prohibits “discriminatory practices based on … sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.”

“Transgender persons have a right to be treated according to their deeply-felt gender identity,” reads an official government release relating to Canada’s gender identity legislation. “In many situations, that includes the right of a person who lives as a woman to use women’s facilities, even if she has some male anatomical characteristics. These amendments will codify that right. Transgendered and other gender-diverse Canadians already use gender-appropriate bathrooms and pose no greater threat than anyone else in doing so; they simply want to use the washroom or change room that corresponds with their lived identity.”