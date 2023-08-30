Turn on any news channel and you will see wall to wall coverage of Hurricane Idalia, the Category 4 storm is barreling toward Florida’s west coast as of Wednesday morning. While Gov. Ron DeSantis has been praised for his response to past hurricanes, he will face a new level of scrutiny as a presidential contender. How he handles the storm over these next several days could make or break his campaign.
DeSantis Is Facing His Biggest Test Yet. Will He Go Down In Flames?
ANALYSIS
Gage Klipper Contributor
