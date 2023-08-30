Biden Asks Mayorkas If He’s Running For Office After Question About McConnell’s Health Scare

President Joe Biden appeared to joke in response to a question about Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell’s health scare and reelection potential Wednesday. Biden asked Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he “was running.”

A reporter asked the president if he had any “concerns” about McConnell’s health after Biden delivered remarks on the federal response effort to Maui. The Senate minority leader appeared to freeze up during a speech Wednesday, the second time he has done so in recent weeks. (RELATED: McConnell Freezes Up Again Mid-Speech During Press Conference)

McConnell froze for approximately 10 seconds after a reporter asked if he was planning to run for election in 2026. Aides had to assist him in ensuring he heard the question. In July, the senator froze up at a podium and was ushered away.

“I just heard, literally coming out, and Mitch is a friend, as you know, not a joke,” Biden said. “I’m going to try to get in touch with him later this afternoon. I don’t know enough to know.”

Another reporter then asked if McConnell should run for reelection.

“Are you running?” Biden asked Mayorkas.

“I am not, sir,” the DHS secretary replied.

McConnell fell in March and suffered a concussion and a broken rib.