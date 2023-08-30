NYC Preps Free Metro, Uber Rides To Get Students To School Ahead Of Looming Bus Driver Strike

New York City officials plan to pay for MetroCards and rideshares for students in light of a potential bus driver strike if schools and the union fail to strike a deal before school starts on Sept. 7, according to the New York Post.

The bus drivers’ strike would be the first in a decade and affect more than 80,000 students across 4,400 routes, according to the Post. The city Department of Education (DOE) would provide every family with the option of prepaid rideshares, MetroCards or up to $200 in reimbursements for students using taxis or rideshares to class if negotiations fail between the city and the Local 1181 of the Amalgamated Transit. (RELATED: Massive Strike Cancels Classes For 400,000 Kids In Nation’s Second-Largest School District)

“NYC remains hopeful for a resolution where our dedicated bus drivers can continue their crucial role,” Chancellor David Banks of the NYC DOE said on Twitter.

NYC remains hopeful for a resolution where our dedicated bus drivers can continue their crucial role. Until then, we’re prepared to support all affected families. Every student deserves uninterrupted education, and we stand committed to that promise. — Chancellor David C. Banks (@DOEChancellor) August 28, 2023

“Ensuring our students can continue to go to school and learn every day is our top priority. We have a plan in place to help ensure that, even if a strike by school bus drivers does occur this fall, parents will still be able to get their kids to school with minimal interruptions,” Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted. (RELATED: ‘Clusterf*ck’: Hundreds Of New Yorkers Protest Migrant Shelter At Staten Island School)

Adams and the union did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

