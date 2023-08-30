Editorial

There Are More Cringey Photos Of Male Disney Employees In Dresses

BLOG
DisgustingDisney_FINAL
Chrissy Clark Education Reporter
Font Size:

More photos are surfacing online of male employees dressed in princess dresses at Disney, according to The Daily Wire.

These are biological men with their hairy legs hanging out in dresses. One of these pictures was taken outside of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, which offers little girls a makeover.

This is incredibly disturbing. I loved this tweet from Matt’s Idea Shop where he crossed out Magic Kingdom and changed it to “Tragic Kingdom.” Spot on!

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: The Best Trump Mugshot Memes)