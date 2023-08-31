Indeed Offers Parents With Transgender Children A $10,000 Incentive

Indeed, the online job-search platform, is offering $10,000 to transgender employees and employees with transgender-identified children if they choose to relocate.

A 30-year-old employee named Sam Burger has reportedly spent $5,000 so far on a move from Austin, Texas, to Denver, Colorado, since the platform announced the policy in July. Burger hopes to access transgender cross-sex hormones in the new location.

“As soon as I found out that I was getting the money, it was very much like a weight lifted,” Burger said, according to Bloomberg. (RELATED: Mom Sues School That Allegedly Hid Her Daughter’s Gender Transition, Provided Chest Binders)

Indeed is offering transgender employees who want to relocate for care or support a $10,000 benefit to cover expenses. https://t.co/aKMkM7PLfn — Axios (@axios) August 30, 2023

The company will also pay any tax liability incurred by the $10,000 payment, per Bloomberg.

Indeed did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Twenty-two states have passed laws restricting transgender treatments for minors. While some state’s bans are held up in court, other states have made it a felony for a doctor to perform transgender surgeries or offer cross-sex hormones to minors.

Several companies, including Target and Bud Light, have faced backlash after taking woke stances on transgenderism. Bud Light’s sales plummeted after choosing to partner with controversial transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. Target’s pride collection, which featured LGBT-themed clothes for newborns, caused sales to lose $9 billion in one week after unveiling the collection.