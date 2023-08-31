Majority Of Americans Are Not Satisfied With The Quality Of K-12 Education: POLL

Americans’ satisfaction with the quality of K-12 education in the U.S. tied its record low, according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday.

Thirty-six percent of respondents said that they are satisfied with K-12 education in the U.S., according to the poll. The response is nine points below the historical average, which is 45%, according to Gallup. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: School Admin Group’s ‘Equity-Focused’ Education Plan Aims To Police ‘Microaggressions,’ Shaming In The Classroom)

Republicans are more likely to be dissatisfied with K-12 education than Democrats, as 74% responded to be “somewhat” or “completely dissatisfied” compared to 55% from across the aisle, according to the poll. Among Republicans, 25% are satisfied with K-12 education, which is 18 points below the average percentage.

Math test scores for 13-year-old students fell the most in 50 years, according to data reported in June by the National Center for Education Statistics. The reading and math scores for students are, on average, growing slower than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NWEA.

Among parents, 76% responded that they are “somewhat” or “completely satisfied” with their oldest child’s K-12 education, according to the poll. Parents are also mostly satisfied with their children’s teachers, with 73% of parents rating teachers’ performances as either “good” or “excellent,” while 20% of parents offered a “fair” rating and 7% of parents gave a “poor” rating.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.