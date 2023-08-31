‘State Of Emergency’: Dem Gov Calls On National Guard Over Migrant Crisis

Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is deploying 250 National Guard troops to help with the state’s migrant crisis, she said in a statement Thursday.

The National Guard troops will support migrants living in emergency shelter hotels, according to the statement. The state currently has 6,000 families, including children and pregnant women in its care. (RELATED: Karine Jean-Pierre Asserts Biden Is ‘Stopping The Flow’ Of Illegal Migrants At The Border)

“Massachusetts is in a state of emergency, and we need all hands-on deck to meet this moment and ensure families have access to safe shelter and basic services,” Healey said in the statement.

“We’re grateful to the brave men and women of the National Guard for stepping up to help us ensure that every family in emergency shelter has their needs met, including access to food, transportation, medical care, and education. While we work to implement a more permanent staffing solution, the National Guard will provide an efficient and effective means of delivering these services and keeping everybody safe,” Healey added.

On Aug. 8, Healey sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asking for “urgent” help with the issue.

Presidential hopeful Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent roughly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in September. The island eventually moved the migrants to Joint Base Cape Cod.

Meanwhile, federal authorities at the southern border are seeing illegal migration increase again after dipping in June. Border Patrol recorded more than 130,000 encounters of illegal migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in July after making roughly 99,000 in June.

