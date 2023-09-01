‘Are You Stupid?’: Daniil Medvedev Lashes Out At Cameraman, Fans During US Open Match

While tennis is known to be the gentleman’s sport, the infamous Russian player Daniil Medvedev was clearly not too happy with the crowd and the camera work Thursday night at the U.S. Open.

All was going according to plan for the world No. 3, until his opponent, the fans and a cameraman seemed to get in his way. The Russian won the first two sets 6-2, 6-2, but the third set proved much more difficult for the tennis star who is known to throw a tantrum here and there, according to TMZ.

His opponent, Australia’s Christopher O’Connell, was able to take the third set to a tie-break. Medvedev had multiple match points, but couldn’t end the match then and there. O’Connell used the energy of the crowd and the fact that Medvedev double-faulted on match point to take the tie-break right out from under the Russian’s nose.

The biggest rivalry in tennis right now: Daniil Medvedev v US Open crowds 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wF7ig8pqTY — Eurosport (@eurosport) September 1, 2023

Losing the third set was seemingly enough to light an agitated fire within the Russian. A cameraman approached Medvedev but apparently got too close, and Medvedev swiped it away with his hand.

He also became agitated at fans who seemed to be returning to their seats, video shared by TMZ shows.

“Can you shut up?” Medvedev said, according to the clip. “Are you stupid or what?”

He also reportedly called for a physio after losing the tie-break. The doctor asked: “Do you have any symptoms?” according to The Tennis Letter.

“Yeah. I lost the set… Give me whatever you gave him,” Medvedev answered.

Medvedev won the fourth set 6-2.