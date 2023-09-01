‘Not The Case’: DCNF Reporter Debunks Biden Admin’s Claim That It’s Securing The Border

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter told Sky News Australia that the Biden administration’s depiction of the border being secure is “not the case.”

“The Biden administration, meanwhile, is still saying everything’s great at the border and that they’re doing their job, and that’s just not the case,” DCNF Investigative Reporter Jennie Taer said during a Friday interview. (RELATED: Illegal Immigration Surges Once Again As Biden Admin Says It’s ‘Stopping The Flow At The Border’)

Taer said that the Biden administration’s claims are not matching up with reality. Over 1.93 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection, following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021, while Fox News reported another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

WATCH:

The latest reporting about an ISIS-tied individual smuggling migrants isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the terrorist group trying exploit the southern border I discussed this and more with @SkyNewsAust @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HU8oM6sztk — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) September 1, 2023

“We are stopping the flow at the border. If anything, what the president has been able to do on his own, without the help of Republicans in Congress, something that he had to do on his own again, because Republicans refuse to give the funding necessary to deal with the situation, a broken immigration system that has been broken for decades,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday’s White House press briefing.

Taer discussed an FBI manhunt for 12 migrants who entered the United States with the help of a smuggler connected to ISIS, a radical Islamic terrorist group. CBP reported encountering 149 migrants who were on the terrorist watch list, according to data released by the agency.

