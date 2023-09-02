Oliver Anthony’s Latest Music Video Features Brief Shot Of Handgun Near Passenger Seat

Country singer Oliver Anthony released a new music video for his latest song, which features a brief shot of a handgun near the passenger seat of his car.

In Anthony’s new song, “90 Some Chevy” he can be seen singing in the woods about a woman who is compared to being as reliable as a ’90s Chevy truck, saying “she rides just right when you turn her on.” The handgun is briefly observed near the passenger seat in one scene.

“Oh darlin’ of mine is like a 90-some chevy, she rides just right when you turn her on,” Anthony sings. “The only thing that sounds better than that old 350 is when she’s running up to kiss me when I get home, it’s been a hard day.”

Anthony became an overnight sensation when his song, “Rich Men North of Richmond” went viral. His song quickly became an anthem for giving a giant F-U to politicians in Washington, D.C., and the business overlords who seemingly control America as he sings about “working all day” and “overtime hours” for bulls**t pay. (RELATED: Oliver Anthony Releases Next Single, ‘I Want To Go Home,’ And It Will Rip Your Heart Out)

Known by his stage name, Oliver Anthony, his real name is Christopher Lunsford. He lives off-grid on a 90-acre farm with his wife and 18-month-old daughter in Farmville, Virginia. The singer had worked at a construction supplier doing aluminum siding sales up until last year when he left to focus on his music, his wife’s grandfather told the New York Post.

The song quickly became popular and dominated the music charts in the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Songs. Anthony’s song also drew criticism from people on the left and became widely seen as a conservative anthem to many on the right. After his song was played by Fox News during the first Republican presidential debate, he slammed the politicians, saying it was “aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me like I’m one of them.”

In an interview with Joe Rogan on “The Joe Rogan Experience” Anthony said people were “trying” to find out things like who and where he has worked, about his family, and who he’s voted for because they want to “sort of build this image of whatever it is that the person behind the song represents.”