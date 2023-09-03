Father Facing Murder Charge After Missing Son’s Body Found In Trash

A Georgia man will be charged with murder after his missing son’s body was found Thursday in a garbage facility, several reports noted.

Artavious North, 23, will be charged with murder, concealing the death of another, and cruelty to children, after the body of his missing two-year-old son J’Asiah Mitchell was found at the East Point Transfer Station in East Point, Fulton County, WSB-TV reported. North reportedly had claimed that Mitchell was kidnapped during an armed robbery at a stop sign August 16 at about 11:23 p.m.

Police arrested North August 17 for false statements and false report of a crime after an investigation revealed that there was neither a kidnapping nor an armed robbery in the area August 16, when Mitchell was reported missing at about 11:23 p.m., DeKalb County Police Department said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies got involved in the case, which the East Point County police subsequently took charge of, DeKalb County police added. (RELATED: Police Seeking Suspect After 12-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Dumpster)

Search crews drained a man-made lake near North’s home in an East Point apartment complex and searched a landfill but found nothing, per WSB-TV. Family members and police detectives reportedly launched a campaign to find Mitchell, WSB-TV further noted.

“Please speak tell me where my baby is,” Asia Mitchell, the boy’s mother, posted on social media reacting to North’s arrest for his allegedly false statement.

Police found the missing boy’s body August 23 and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the body, WSB-TV noted.

Mitchell’s mother launched a GoFundMe search campaign August 19 but later updated it to announce that her son’s body was found and he would be laid to rest. The campaign has raised nearly $10,500 at the time of this report.

“You took my world from me. Now god will make yours upside down,” Mitchell’s mother posted Friday. Reacting to the news of North’s impending charges, Mitchell’s mother posted Thursday, “Evil” and “Omg you are evil.” She called Sunday for “[j]ustice for jasiah.”