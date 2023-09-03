Police Find 2 Adults, 2 Children And Dog Dead In House Fire, 11-Year-Old Manages To Escape And Call For Help

Tragedy struck a neighborhood in Seattle Saturday after police responding to a house fire found two adults, two children and a dog apparently killed in the blaze, according to Fox 13 Seattle News.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz confirmed that two adults, an infant, a child and a dog were found dead inside of a home in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood Saturday morning, Fox 13 Seattle News reported. Authorities were reportedly alerted to the two-alarm fire by an 11-year-old child who escaped the flames by crawling out of a window to a neighbor’s home, a release from the Seattle Police Department stated. (RELATED: ‘Looks Like A War Zone’: House Explosion Kills 5, Injures Several Others)

Diaz further said that a preliminary investigation into the fire revealed that the front door appeared to have been barricaded from within the house. “We do know that the front door was barricaded with some sort of object that officers were trying to kick down and try to open the front door,”Diaz told Fox 13 News.

“There also was the fire going on, so [the officers] were overcome with the smoke, so they ended up retreating and that’s when we started working in conjunction with the fire department,” Diaz explained, according to Fox 13 News.

Investigators are trying to determine if the blaze was intentionally set.”We are working with [the 11-year-old child] to determine what happened as well and then also try to figure out how to get that person the resources and services that are needed,” Diaz told the outlet.