Joe Montana Sues San Francisco After Claiming Home Flooded With Sewage Due To Bad Infrastructure: REPORT

San Francisco just keeps going down the toilet — literally.

A group of homeowners are suing the City of San Francisco, and they’re now being joined by none other than legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana. You know, the same Joe Montana that brought that same town four Super Bowl championships (four moments of ultimate sports glory) with their beloved 49ers. Ouch.

Montana is joining up with real estate mogul Victor Makras and over 50 other plaintiffs that are claiming their homes were flooded with sewage back in December after a storm.

The wealthy residents of Marina Boulevard allege that San Fran‘s horrible infrastructure (shocker) is what led to sewage flooding their glitzy houses. They claim that the city could have prevented this entire episode if they simply just repaired and upgraded their wastewater facilities, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“The part of this system that runs through the Marina is antiquated and has been neglected and inadequately maintained by the city and county of San Francisco,” reads the lawsuit.

“As a result, the system routinely gets overwhelmed, overflows, and inundates plaintiffs’ properties and neighborhood with untreated sewage and contaminated water … permeating the soils, walls and floors, and depositing highly contaminated and toxic fecal and other raw sewage matter in and around Plaintiffs’ homes.”

Joe Montana joins suit against San Francisco over sewage water flooding ritzy neighborhood https://t.co/xXlufXrKyp pic.twitter.com/t7I0GYFh1h — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2023

Truly incredible.

You know, I live in the Big Bend of Florida, and we just got slammed with a Category 4/3 Hurricane in Idalia. And despite what some idiots out there believe about it being “overblown,” the storm was quite catastrophic for our area.

Here’s a beach literally just down the road from me that got completely destroyed:

Hurricane Idalia laid Horseshoe Beach to waste.

The Dixie County town has seen hurricanes before. In 1993, what was supposed to be the storm of the century rolled through.

Herman Neeley has lived in Horseshoe Beach for 78 years. He says that storm could never compare to Idalia. pic.twitter.com/MH3wfyQqYt — Marie Edinger FOX 35 (@MarieEdinger) September 1, 2023

I bring this up because it’s amazing to me that a major metropolitan like San Francisco can’t even handle their sewage, yet my power company (Central Florida Electric Cooperative, Inc. — shout out to those boys!) can get the power back on within days (DAYS!) after a massive hurricane. It truly is incredible. (RELATED: ‘Not Putting Anyone At Risk’: Blue City Activists Set Up Rogue Drug Injection Site As Overdoses Soar)

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is exactly why I moved to Florida. And why we’re the standard for America.