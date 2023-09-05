US

Video Allegedly Shows Louisiana Man Stealing Catholic Priest’s Bicycle In Broad Daylight

Public/Screenshot/Twitter — User: PadreHooch

A priest presiding over a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Catholic church says his bike was stolen from his house during broad daylight, according to a local report and video footage.

Father Michael Alello from St. Thomas More Catholic Church told WAFB that while he was making his way out the door for the day, an unidentified man snuck into his open garage, grabbed the bike off of the wall and rode off with it. Home surveillance footage caught the alleged theft on tape, according to the outlet.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood minutes before noon. (RELATED: Panel Of Judges Find Ex-Pastor Guilty Of Stealing $300,000 From Church)

WATCH:


The suspect can be seen in the footage pulling his bright red t-shirt partway up his face as he approaches the man’s home. The video then shows the man appearing to wave at someone off-camera before allegedly entering into the clergyman’s private property.

The man then rode off into the distance.

The priest told WAFB he uses the bike to compete in competitive cycling races and is praying for its ultimate return.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating the alleged bicycle burglary.