Biden’s Support Is Crumbling Among Nonwhite Voters, Analysis Finds

President Joe Biden is losing support among non-white voters, according to an analysis of Siena College polling data by The New York Times.

Biden, who has championed “racial equity” as a policy priority, won the 2020 presidential election with support from 70%of non-white voters, according to the Times. Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, however, Biden is leading former President Donald Trump — the leading candidate for the Republican nomination — with an average of 53% support, according to Siena College polling data, representing a 17 percentage point decline in support. (RELATED: Unemployment Spikes As Job Market Continues To Cool)

The polling data for Biden’s support mirrors a decade-long decline in Democratic presidential nominees’ support from minority communities. Among black voters, whereas then-President Barack Obama won 95% of the black vote in 2012, support for Biden among black voters ahead of the 2024 election is down to 88%, according to data reported by the Times.

Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jared Bernstein: “It’s an inaccurate narrative to declare that somehow Bidenomics isn’t working or that it’s not favorably received.” pic.twitter.com/vFW9rU4VHs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 5, 2023

Among Hispanic voters, the decline has been even greater. Whereas Obama won 70% of the Hispanic vote in 2012, Biden has merely 59% support ahead of 2024, according to the Times.

The declines in vote share continued for both communities during both the 2016 and 2020 elections when Trump was the Republican nominee. Only among non-white voters who were neither black nor Hispanic did the Democratic nominee’s vote share increase in 2016, but it has again declined since then, the Times reported.

The decline cuts across other demographic factors such as age, education and gender, according to the analysis. When assessed by income, only non-white voters with an annual income exceeding $100,000 a year support Biden in greater numbers than their vote share for him in 2020.

Biden has frequently touted his economic policies, known as “Bidenomics,” as an argument for his reelection. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is currently 3.2%, with inflation being considered the most important issue by voters, according to Pew Research.

Biden’s approval rating is currently 47% among non-white voters, according to the latest Siena College poll published on Aug. 1. His approval rating nationally is 39%.

The White House and the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

