Nonprofit Sues Biden Admin For Refusing Transparency On Taxpayer-Funded Race Theory Lessons

The Defense of Freedom Institute (DFI), a conservative education nonprofit, issued a lawsuit against the Department of Education (DOE) Tuesday over their refusal to share records on how they used certain federal grants.

In 2016, the DOE turned desegregation centers set up by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 into “Equity Assistance Centers.”

“Equity Assistance Centers (EACs) are funded by the U.S. Department of Education to provide technical assistance and training, upon request, in the areas of race, sex, national origin, and religion to public school districts and other responsible governmental agencies to promote equitable education opportunities,” according to the Office of Elementary & Secondary Education.

The nonprofit claims in a press release that at least two recipients of the education grant — Great Lakes Equity Center and the Center for Education Equity — have made controversial statements regarding race and how to combat racism. (RELATED: Parents Furious At School Board For Pushing LGBT, Sexual Content On Kids Despite Them ‘Opting Out’)

“For those who are white (non-disabled, Christian, non-LGBTQIA+, English-only speaking, US born, and otherwise privileged) educators/scholars, we urge you to focus your work on dismantling the racism and ableism, and other oppressions you engage to maintain this systemic trauma for our Youth of Color and intersectionally-marginalized youth, alongside your community of white educators and scholars,” Great Lakes Equity Center (GLEC) states.

The Center for Education Equity wrote in a blogpost titled, “Bold Classroom Conversations: Let’s Talk About Racism!” that because, “parental pushback is a powerful force” teachers need to make sure that “any discussions on racism tie back to the curriculum. After all, how can they [parents] argue with that? Ok . . . they still find a way, but you get my point!”

“Millions of taxpayer dollars have flowed from the Department in grants to ‘Equity Assistance Centers,’ whose mission is to further the program’s new focus,” the lawsuit states. “This shift not only expands the program beyond its original purpose — namely, assisting schools in achieving and ensuring racial desegregation — it does so by exceeding the Department’s legal authority.”

The lawsuit claims DFI filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request regarding information on the grants given to Equity Assistance Centers over a year ago, and have yet to receive the information requested.

“It appears that the Education Department is using Equity Assistance Centers as surrogates to advise school districts on how to undermine parents and to get around laws that prohibit the agency from directing curricula and instructional materials,” Bob Eitel, President and Co-Founder of DFI, said. “What’s more bothersome is that the agency is using these funds to advance a radical ideology rather than to reverse the massive learning loss suffered by students due to the pandemic. We have no other choice but to sue.”