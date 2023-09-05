Elon Musk Hints He’ll Release More ‘Twitter Files’ Amid Row With Anti-Defamation League

Elon Musk hinted Monday that he would be open to releasing more “Twitter files” relating to organizations that have pushed for social media censorship amid his battle with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Elon Musk responded to Chaya Raichik’s anti-woke social media account, “Libs of Tik Tok,” on Sept. 4 after Raichik requested he release “all communications,” thereby ensuring “full transparency” on the ADL and other organizations that have sought to have accounts like hers banned from social media.

Musk acknowledged the ADL’s efforts to shut down accounts like Raichik’s, noting that they have done so despite the fact that her account and others like it have nothing to do with antisemitism, “which is supposed to be their charter.” As for the making communications from the ADL public, Musk told Raichik she made a “great point,” adding that “a giant data dump would clear the air.” (RELATED: New ‘Twitter Files Reveals Massive Conspiracy To Censor Accurate Pandemic Information)

BREAKING: Elon suggests he will release all the data relating to the ADL and other organizations pushing to censor and silence X accounts 👀 We need a full list of which organizations pushed for censorship and which accounts were affected! THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET WILD pic.twitter.com/SdHmWf9A7T — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2023



Earlier in the day, Musk revealed that since his acquisition of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the ADL has sought to not only shut down “offensive” accounts, but has also sought to shut down the platform itself by claiming Musk and the platform as a whole is antisemitic.

As a result, Musk claimed revenue from U.S. advertising for the platform was down 60%, “primarily due to pressure on advertisers by the [ADL].” If the ADL continued in its efforts, Musk warned, he would have no choice but to take them to court. Musk joked that if he were to win his lawsuit against the ADL in court, he would insist they drop the “anti” from their name, “since obviously.”

Later that evening, he reiterated his threat to take the ADL to court, tweeting, “To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!”