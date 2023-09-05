Man Who Claims To Have Had Sex, Smoked Crack With Obama Stars In Latest Tucker Interview

A man who claims to have had sex and smoked crack with former President Barack Obama is the star of Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s latest episode of “Tucker on Twitter.”

Larry Sinclair, the man making these claims, told Carlson he met then-37-year-old Obama in a bar in 1999 and paid him $250 to buy cocaine. He alleged he lined the cocaine on a CD tray inside a limousine and engaged in sexual conduct after rubbing his hand along Obama’s thigh.

Sinclair alleged he had sex and smoked crack with Obama twice before he had known who he was.

“I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort and next thing I know, he’s got a little pipe and he’s smoking,” Sinclair alleged to Carlson. “I started rubbing my hand along his thigh to see where it was going and it went the direction I had intended it to go.”

A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story. Wednesday. 6pm ET. pic.twitter.com/iDYMSww1KS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 5, 2023

“It definitely wasn’t Barack’s first time and I would almost be willing to bet you it wasn’t his last,” Sinclair said.

He also accused the media of refusing to report on Obama’s sexuality and drug use during his 2008 presidential candidacy. (RELATED: ‘I Make Love To Men Daily’: NY Post Reveals Contents Of Salacious Obama Letter To Ex-Girlfriend)

Sinclair conducted a polygraph test in 2008 in connection to a libel lawsuit, according to an assessment examination document. The test resulted in an evaluation of “deception indication” with a score of -7 when answering the questions.

The accuser has a lengthy recorded criminal history. Authorities first arrested him in 1981 on a larceny charge in Denver, Colorado, according to Politico. He was convicted in 1985 of theft and forging a check in Florida and was sentenced to a year in jail.

He later faced credit card and check fraud charges in 1986 and was convicted in 1987 of separate fraud charges, the outlet reported. He was sentenced to 16 years in jail.

Sinclair was disciplined on 97 occasions for threats, assault, drug possession, verbal abuse and intimidations during his time in prison, the outlet reported. By 1999, he was released from prison and resided in Pueblo, Colorado.

He faced more forgery and theft charges in 2001, and the sheriff’s department even posted a “Wanted” poster consisting of his photograph and charges, according to Politico. A judge rejected his request to dismiss the charges during a 2004 hearing.

In South Carolina, authorities arrested Sinclair on disorderly conduct charges, according to Politico.