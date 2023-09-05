Rolling Stone Deletes Tweet, Updates Story After Falsely Claiming Neo-Nazis Were DeSantis Supporters

Rolling Stone was forced to delete a tweet and update a story after falsely claiming that a group of neo-Nazis marching in Florida expressed support for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign.

Writer Peter Wade originally claimed that “some of the marchers individually expressed their distaste for Donald Trump, saying they prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.”

“When right-wing figure Laura Loomer appeared at the march, recording the Neo-Nazis with her cell phone, the crowd began to chant [homophobic slurs] in her direction. Loomer explained she was at the rally because she was getting her hair done nearby. ‘We’re not voting Trump, Laura!’ one marcher shouted at her. ‘We’re not voting for the right wing! It’s like the [antisemitic slur] wing.’ At this point, another marcher shouted, ‘We’re all DeSantis supporters!'” Wade wrote.

Video footage, however, shows a reporter questioning the neo-Nazi as to whether he was “kidding” about DeSantis.

“We’re all DeSantis supporters,” the man says jokingly, before adding “Fuck Ron DeSantis.”

“You’re joking when you say DeSantis, right?” the reporter presses.

“Ron DeSantis is a joke. Ron DeSantis is a joke,” the man responds. (RELATED: DeSantis Fires Staffer Who Retweeted Nazi Imagery)

Another neo-Nazi can then be heard saying he hates the right and criticizing former President Donald Trump before saying he prefers President Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

Marc Caputo, the national political reporter for The Messenger, said he “checked [the video] out and the full quote from the sarcastic Nazi gives a very different impression” from the way Rolling Stone described the white supremacist demonstrators.

The magazine has since deleted a tweet promoting the story, and the copy now includes the exchange in which the neo-Nazis denounced DeSantis.

The magazine provided an update at the bottom of the story late Monday night following criticism.

“The original version of this article quoted a marcher as saying, ‘We’re all DeSantis supporters!’ without including his second remark, ‘Fuck Ron DeSantis! Ron DeSantis is a joke. Ron DeSantis is a joke.’ The story has been updated,” the update reads.