BAYRAQ: Trump Understood The Key To Dealing With Dictators. Biden Is Completely Missing It

“I am disappointed,” U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday after hearing that Chinese President Xi Jinping had skipped the G20 Summit in India. Nevertheless, Biden added that he was going to “get to see him.”

To me, this phrase sounds more like an expression of the incompatibility in the romantic relationship of two individuals, rather than a disagreement between the head of a state and his international rival.

As experts stated, Xi Jinping’s G20 snub marks a transformation from China’s statesman to China’s “emperor.”

Xi’s decision follows the BRICS conference in South Africa. This conference was an important step in the implementation of the plan to transform China into the world power by 2035, which Xi promised at China’s National congress in 2017.

Bringing together more than 40 world leaders rightly gives Xi Jinping inspiration. The enthusiastic support he received, mostly from the U.S.’ overt and covert enemies, definitely encouraged him.

By skipping the G20, he not only satisfies his ego, but encourages his BRICS teammates by maintaining his anti-Western stance as exhibited at the meeting.

Although Joe Biden seems to have forgotten all the events of recent years, such as the Chinese spy balloon in U.S. airspace, the dangerous approach of the Chinese fighter aircraft to the U.S. Navy aircraft in the South China Sea and the collision-style maneuvers of the Chinese warship around the U.S. destroyer in the Taiwan Strait, he must realized that BRICS’ development is against U.S. global interests.

If he really wants to talk with Xi in order to solve some problem, why doesn’t he say, “Xi Jinping made a mistake. He had to come. We had problems to solve together.” Why not criticize the Chinese premier’s absence? He does not speak in the tone of a president of a superpower. Unsurprisingly, this has set the stage for Xi’s decision to skip the G20.

Xi did not encounter any negative reactions while abroad, including at the 2022 G20 meeting in Indonesia, where he was greeted even more enthusiastically than ever before. In this meeting, Xi not only felt his power, but also made others feel his power, staring down Biden while shaking hands and scolding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

After the meeting, Xi saw his competition primarily in the form of U.S. government officials and EU leaders coming to him rather than the other way around.

Under what conditions will China keep its neck soft against America?

It’s very simple logic. When you are speaking to someone who owes you money, if you ask not the $100,000 he received in the past but the $10 he received today, the other party will doubt your intelligence and strength, and will not return the $100,000 or $10.

I believe that when the U.S. asks for an account of COVID-19 and brings the Uyghur Genocide in international affairs, China softens its stance. Because these are its two biggest crimes and two great weaknesses before the U.S. and the world.

It is clear that COVID-19 originated in China and the CCP hid the damage. China is still refusing to allow an investigation into the origin of the virus, which is reason enough to punish China – not to mention the deaths of 7 million people, including over one million in the U.S. Overlooking this will only encourage China’s behavior.

In the Uyghur case , the governments and parliaments of 22 countries in the world, almost all of the states that can make independent decisions in the UN , three of the five members of the UN security council, have recognized the Uyghur issue as genocide, this crime of China has also been confirmed.

Therefore, talking about climate and trade with a country that commits genocide and crimes against humanity is a blow to the law and order of the world, rather than the people who are victims of genocide — and a victory for the perpetrator, The factor that fueled Xi Jinping’s increasingly authoritarian character is his impunity.

No matter which party comes to power in the U.S., if the president does not bring these two cases to the agenda, he will not be effective against China.

During the Trump era, Xi Jinping could not show such strength, at least not during the negotiations. Why? Because Trump named COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” with its origin, Mike Pompeo called it the “Wuhan virus”. Because Trump has clearly expressed the essence of the problem by saying that China stole our science, technology and factories while increasing tariffs as an economic sanction. While greeting Xi at Mar-a-Lago, he dropped some missiles on Xi’s ally Bashar Assad’s army in Syria as the Chinese president watched.

Every regime, every tyrant has a language that can be understood.

Here’s the result of not speaking to Xi in his own language: the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin complains that China refuses to acknowledge him, the Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo cries that China hacked her email, Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen’s awkwardly bows to her Chinese counterpart and President, Joe Biden cries pathetically, “I’m disappointed, I am going to see him “…

I consider it all to be pitiful cries, veiled pleadings, and kneeling before the enemy – the weakest position the U.S. government has ever shown against foreign powers.