Blake Masters may make a second run for Senate, but he’s waiting to see if his political ally Kari Lake will also run, Politico reported. Lake lost her bid for Governor in the 2022 midterms, and Masters lost his bid for Senate. If they both make a run for Democrat Sen. Krysten Sinema’s seat, a showdown for the ages could be the result.
A Matchup Between Two MAGA Heavyweights Could Show the Cracks In Trump’s Coalition
ANALYSIS
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Sarah Weaver Social Issues Reporter
