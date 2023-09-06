Greek Ferryboat Crew Members Facing Homicide Charges After Allegedly Shoving Tardy Passenger Into Ocean

Three Greek ferryboat crew workers and their captain are facing homicide charges after a tardy passenger was allegedly pushed into the water as he tried to board the boat, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The exchange took place in the Greek city of Piraeus, and the Blue Horizon-owned vessel was bound for Crete, AP reported Wednesday. The deceased passenger, identified as 36-year-old Andonis Kargiotis, was late to board the ferry and ran onto the the ramp. A group of crew members “manhandled” Kargiotis onto the adjacent platform before one crew member pushed him off the dock as the ferry took off, according to the outlet.

Kargiotis disappeared and became submerged in the turbulent water between the moving ship and the shoreline, AP reported. (RELATED: Ferry Forced To Return To Port After Massive Fight Breaks Out)

The accused crew members, whose names have not been released, did nothing to help the man, according to the outlet.

One crew member on the ship announced on via intercom that the departure was delayed “by an incident … for which the ship bears no responsibility,” AP reported, citing a clip of the moment. (RELATED: Yacht Collides With Ferry Boat, Leaving 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured)

The Greek coast guard found the immobilized man unconscious and he was later pronounced dead by drowning, according to the outlet.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had harsh words for the incident, attributing the man’s death to “a combination of irresponsible behavior and cynicism, contempt and indifference” in a social media post.

The victim had bought a ticket and already boarded the ship earlier that day, but got off for unknown reasons and ultimately tried to reboard, AP reported, citing Greece’s merchant marine minister, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis.

Blue Horizon said it would corporate with authorities and that the company mourns its customer’s death.

The captain of the ferry, its first mate along with two other crew members will face homicide charges before a Piraeus prosecutor Wednesday, AP reported.