Federal Judge Orders Greg Abbott To Remove Border Buoys

A federal judge ordered Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to remove his buoy border barrier floating in the Rio Grande river, according to a Wednesday court filing.

U.S. Judge for the Western District of Texas David Alan Ezra, who was appointed by then-President Ronald Reagan, ruled that Texas’ actions have “irreparably” harmed “public safety, navigation, and the operations of federal agency officials in and around the Rio Grande,” according to the filing. Abbott announced the border barrier in June in an effort to curb illegal immigration into his state. (RELATED: Former Border Patrol Chief Says ‘Chainsaw Devices’ On Abbott’s River Buoys Prevent Climbing, Are Not Dangerous)

“With respect to the buoy barrier that is currently in place, this is a Preliminary Injunction and not a final disposition of this case on the full merits, so this Court is counseled to act in a measured way. As a result, the Court is directing that the buoy barrier be moved from the main waters of the Rio Grande River to the riverbank, rather than removal entirely from the river, so that the barrier does not impede or impair in any way navigation by airboats or other shallow draft craft along the Rio Grande River,” the judge wrote in the latest filing.

“The evidence has established that this can be done in a rather expeditious manner, as the Governor himself ordered movement of the buoy barrier, which the federal government maintained was in part in Mexican waters to a position closer to the United States side of the river,” the judge wrote.

Texas subsequently announced it will appeal the latest ruling.

“Today’s court decision merely prolongs President Biden’s willful refusal to acknowledge that Texas is rightfully stepping up to do the job that he should have been doing all along,” Abbott said in a statement Thursday regarding the judge’s ruling.

Abbott responded to the Biden administration at the time that he would “see you in court, Mr. President.”

Federal authorities at the southern border recorded the highest level of illegal immigration on record, when roughly 2.2 million crossed illegally in fiscal year 2022, according to the Congressional Research Service.

