Lawsuit Claims Meta-Backed Hiring Program Engaged In Race-Based Discrimination

America First Legal (AFL) filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming Meta supports a hiring program that discriminates on the basis of race, according to an AFL press release.

James Harker, a white behind-the-camera electrician who has worked on commercials, films and television for nearly 30 years, claims the defendants supported and implemented a racially discriminatory initiative called “Double the Line.” Something Ideal, Meta Platforms, the Association of Independent Producers (AICP) and BBDO Worldwide promoted only black, indigenous and people of color — or BIPOC — individuals for leadership positions on a commercial set, according to AFL’s press release.

Harker claims the initiative prevented him from receiving employment opportunities because of his race, color or national origin. The complaint claims “Double the Line” is in violation of race neutrality laws such as Title 42 of U.S. Code, Title VII of Civil Rights Act and the New York Human Rights Law, according to the lawsuit.

/1🎥NEW — We just sued Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the Association of Independent Commercial Producers, and entertainment industry companies for engaging in racial discrimination. Take a look at how Meta allegedly conspired with ad agencies to illegally discriminate based on race: — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 6, 2023

The initiative encourages production and post-production companies to create new roles and “to cover the costs to hire a BIPOC candidate to work alongside the chosen role,” according to the AICP website. (RELATED: ‘Patterns Of Censorship’: Meta’s Oversight Board Rules That Company Stifled Speech By Removing Posts About Abortion)

Meta was producing a TV commercial with the ad agency BBDO Worldwide and the production company Something Ideal while implementing the “Double the Line” initiative created by AICP to increase diversity and inclusion among crew, the lawsuit claims. Meta is listed as a supporter of “Double the Line” on the AICP website.

Meta, AICP, Something Ideal and BBDO did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.